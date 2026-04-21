Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD) Trading Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06. 451,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 128,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Grizzly Discoveries Trading Up 33.3%

The company has a market cap of C$13.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Grizzly Discoveries Company Profile

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Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals properties Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres in South-central British Columbia; and the Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,864 acres located in southeastern British Columbia. The company also holds an interest at the Alberta diamond project consisting of two wholly owned claim blocks in the Buffalo Head Hills.

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