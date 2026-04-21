First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $132.65 and last traded at $132.52, with a volume of 94830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.61.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.06.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2029 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
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