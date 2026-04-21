Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,099.3% during the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 8,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 323,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $109,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.4% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 42,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.7% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 77,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Performance
Broadcom stock opened at $399.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $334.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.61 and a 12 month high of $414.61.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $480.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.30.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 96,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,875.20. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $11,671,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 327,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,407,616. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Continued hyperscaler deals and analyst praise reinforce Broadcom’s long-term AI infrastructure thesis — recent coverage highlights Broadcom’s expanding custom-AI pipeline (Meta, Google, Anthropic) and positions the company as a core AI-infrastructure play. How Software Powers Broadcom’s $2 Trillion AI Boom
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlights Broadcom’s extended pact with Meta through 2029 as a structural revenue driver for AI infrastructure, supporting longer-term ETF and sector flows into companies tied to hyperscalers. The Zacks Analyst Blog Broadcom, Meta, IGM, QQQ and AIQ
- Positive Sentiment: Opinion pieces argue the Meta-Broadcom arrangement reduces hyperscaler dependence on NVIDIA and signals a strategic shift that could expand Broadcom’s addressable market for custom AI silicon and software. The Meta-Broadcom AI Chip Deal: A Shift From Nvidia Dependence, Not Displacement
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/sector stories on the AI race (who could rival Apple by 2028) frame Broadcom as a major beneficiary of AI infrastructure demand, but these are thematic rather than firm-specific catalysts. Two AI giants that could rival Apple’s market cap by 2028
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term selling pressure came after reports that Marvell is in talks to design AI chips for Google — that rumor helped Marvell rally and prompted some rotation out of Broadcom on fears of increased competition for hyperscaler deals. Marvell pops on report it will help Google with custom AI chips. Broadcom shares sink
- Negative Sentiment: Institutional trimming: Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reduced its Broadcom stake recently, which can add incremental near-term selling pressure even as strategic buyers remain active. Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
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