Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,099.3% during the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 8,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 323,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $109,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.4% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 42,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.7% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 77,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

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Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $399.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $334.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.61 and a 12 month high of $414.61.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $480.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 96,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,875.20. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $11,671,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 327,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,407,616. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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