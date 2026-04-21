Analysts Set AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Price Target at $17.11

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.1083.

AVPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on AvePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AvePoint from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on AvePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research cut AvePoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on AvePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AvePoint Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AvePoint by 166.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after buying an additional 867,998 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter valued at about $4,715,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AvePoint by 316.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 135,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 102,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter valued at about $26,824,000. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVPT stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. AvePoint has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $114.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.94 million. AvePoint had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 8.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvePoint will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AvePoint

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AvePoint, Inc (NASDAQ:AVPT) is a leading software provider specializing in data management, governance, and compliance solutions for Microsoft 365 and related cloud platforms. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, the company offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based and on-premises tools designed to help organizations migrate, manage, and protect their collaboration data. AvePoint’s flagship Cloud Platform delivers backup, governance, reporting, and migration services for SharePoint, Teams, Exchange, OneDrive, and Salesforce environments.

With a customer base spanning thousands of organizations across more than 100 countries, AvePoint serves enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions seeking to ensure data security, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience.

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