Stanley Electric (STAEF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Free Report) is projected to release its resultson Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Stanley Electric to post earnings of $0.4687 per share and revenue of $130.4969 billion for the quarter.

Stanley Electric Price Performance

Shares of Stanley Electric stock opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.36. Stanley Electric has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $21.93.

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About Stanley Electric

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Stanley Electric Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturer specializing in automotive lighting equipment and electronic components. Founded in 1920 in Higashiōsaka, the company has built a reputation for producing high-quality headlamps, signal lamps and tail lamps for a range of vehicle models. Over the decades, Stanley has expanded its product portfolio to include LED lighting modules, camera and sensor housings, and customized illumination solutions for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the automotive aftermarket.

In addition to its core automotive lighting business, Stanley Electric offers a variety of general illumination products and industrial lighting systems.

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