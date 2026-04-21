Huntington Bancshares (HBANP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to post earnings of $0.1561 per share and revenue of $2.5710 billion for the quarter.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of HBANP stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.59.

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Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Inc is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Established in 1866 as The Huntington National Bank, the organization has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading financial institutions in the U.S. Midwest. It operates as the parent company of Huntington National Bank, offering a broad range of banking and financial services to individual and institutional clients.

The company’s core business activities span consumer banking, commercial banking, and wealth management.

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