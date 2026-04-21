Ladder Capital (LADR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2543 per share and revenue of $57.0330 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Ladder Capital Stock Down 1.0%

LADR opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 29.65 and a quick ratio of 29.65. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64.

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Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.0%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LADR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ladder Capital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ladder Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 89.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) is a publicly traded commercial real estate finance company structured as a real estate investment trust. The firm specializes in originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial mortgage loans, subordinate financings such as mezzanine loans and B-notes, and equity investments. In addition to direct lending activities, Ladder Capital invests in and manages commercial mortgage‐backed securities (CMBS) and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations (CRE CLOs), providing financing across a range of property types including office, retail, multifamily, industrial and hospitality assets.

Since its inception in 2008, Ladder Capital has developed a platform that supports both balance-sheet lending and structured securitization.

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