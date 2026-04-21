Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX) Receives $6.65 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.65.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tronox in a report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th.

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Tronox Stock Up 1.8%

Tronox stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). Tronox had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tronox will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is -6.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tronox news, insider Jonathan Flood sold 8,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $52,692.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 92,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,025.38. This represents a 7.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey A. Engle sold 14,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $96,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 175,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,656.60. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,711 shares of company stock worth $1,145,137. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tronox by 292.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tronox

(Get Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated global producer of titanium dioxide (TiO₂) pigment and specialty materials. The company’s operations encompass the full supply chain for TiO₂, from mining and processing titanium-bearing ores—such as ilmenite and rutile—to the production of high-purity pigment for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper and other industrial applications. In addition to TiO₂, Tronox’s product portfolio includes zircon, rare earth byproducts and other specialty minerals that serve a range of industrial markets.

Tronox operates a network of mines, processing facilities and pigment plants located across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and South Africa.

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