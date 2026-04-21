Bankinter (BKNIY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) is expected to post its resultson Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Bankinter to post earnings of $0.3144 per share and revenue of $795.6340 million for the quarter.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Bankinter had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 23.00%.The firm had revenue of $919.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. On average, analysts expect Bankinter to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bankinter Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Bankinter stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of -0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKNIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Bankinter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Bankinter Company Profile

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Bankinter, SA (OTCMKTS: BKNIY) is a Spanish commercial bank headquartered in Madrid. Founded in 1965 as Banco Intercontinental Español, it has grown into one of the country’s leading financial institutions, serving both individual and corporate clients. The bank is publicly traded on the Bolsa de Madrid and operates under a universal banking model, combining traditional branch networks with advanced digital platforms.

In its retail banking segment, Bankinter offers a broad array of deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages and credit cards, alongside digital banking services designed to simplify everyday transactions.

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