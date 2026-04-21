Midland States Bancorp (MSBIP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its resultson Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to post earnings of $0.6460 per share and revenue of $76.4810 million for the quarter.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

MSBIP opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79.

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Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, serving as the parent organization of Midland States Bank. The company provides a full suite of banking and financial services to commercial, consumer and institutional clients. Key offerings include traditional commercial lending, treasury management, deposit products and consumer banking solutions tailored to the needs of small businesses, middle-market companies and individual customers.

In addition to core commercial and retail banking, Midland States Bancorp maintains a significant mortgage banking platform that originates and services both residential and commercial loans.

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