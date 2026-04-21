Comparing M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) & Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and M&F Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Capital Bancshares $15.03 million 2.57 $4.90 million $3.78 7.87 M&F Bancorp $29.72 million 1.63 $4.30 million $1.52 16.38

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Community Capital Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than M&F Bancorp. Community Capital Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than M&F Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and M&F Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Community Capital Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. M&F Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Community Capital Bancshares pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. M&F Bancorp pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&F Bancorp has a beta of -0.66, indicating that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Community Capital Bancshares beats M&F Bancorp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Capital Bancshares

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Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, commercial, financial, agricultural, consumer installment, overdrafts and other revolving credit, and educational loans. The company also offers money transfer, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, and merchant services, as well as online, mobile, and text message banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Albany, Georgia.

About M&F Bancorp

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M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides loans for commercial and residential real estate, and construction; and consumer and other loans; as well as ATM services. M&F Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

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