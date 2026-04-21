Contrasting Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) and CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) and CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Simulations Plus and CommVault Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulations Plus $79.18 million 3.82 -$64.72 million ($3.13) -4.78 CommVault Systems $995.62 million 4.24 $76.11 million $1.94 49.43

Risk and Volatility

CommVault Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Simulations Plus. Simulations Plus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CommVault Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Simulations Plus has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CommVault Systems has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Simulations Plus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of CommVault Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of Simulations Plus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of CommVault Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Simulations Plus and CommVault Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulations Plus 1 6 3 0 2.20 CommVault Systems 0 4 10 2 2.88

Simulations Plus presently has a consensus target price of $24.40, suggesting a potential upside of 62.99%. CommVault Systems has a consensus target price of $137.15, suggesting a potential upside of 43.02%. Given Simulations Plus’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Simulations Plus is more favorable than CommVault Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Simulations Plus and CommVault Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulations Plus -77.96% 16.21% 15.00% CommVault Systems 7.58% 37.38% 6.68%

Summary

CommVault Systems beats Simulations Plus on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simulations Plus

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Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products. The company also provides products based on mechanistic and mathematical models, such as DILIsym, NAFLDsym, ILDsym, RENAsym, IPFsym, and MITOsym products. In addition, it offers Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity Predictor for chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, as well as MonolixSuite products for modeling and simulation that allows for population analyses, rapid clinical trial data analyses, and regulatory submissions. Further, the company provides clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services, which includes population pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic modeling, exposure-response analyses, clinical trial simulations, data programming, and technical writing services in support of regulatory submissions; and early drug discovery services. Additionally, it offers creative and insightful consulting services to support its quantitative systems pharmacology/quantitative systems toxicology modelling. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food industry companies, as well as academic and regulatory agencies. Simulations Plus, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

About CommVault Systems

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Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls. It also provides Commvault HyperScale X, an easy-to-deploy scale-out solution; and Metallic Recovery Reserve, an easy button to adopt secure and scalable cloud storage in minutes. In addition, the company provides technology consulting, Ransomware recovery, education, and remote managed services. Further, it sells appliances that integrate the software with hardware for use in a range of business needs and use cases; and offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, and installation services, as well as customer education and as-a-service under the Metallic brand. The company sells its products and services directly through its sales force, and indirectly through its network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers to large enterprises, small or med-sized businesses, and government agencies. It supports customers in a range of industries, including banking, insurance and financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical services, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. Commvault Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

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