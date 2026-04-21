Merchants Bancorp (MBINN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its resultson Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share and revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

MBINN opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.27 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

About Merchants Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBINN Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

(Get Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBINN) is a bank holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. Through its subsidiary, Merchants Bank, the company provides a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking products across Western New York. Its branch network serves individuals, small businesses and institutional clients with personalized banking solutions.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings and certificates of deposit, alongside a portfolio of lending products that encompasses commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate financing, residential mortgages and consumer credit lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.