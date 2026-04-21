Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (HNSBF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its resultson Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.1594) per share and revenue of $49.0710 million for the quarter.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. Hansa Biopharma AB has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $4.58.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HNSBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)

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Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Lund, Sweden, focused on the development and commercialization of precision immunomodulatory therapies for rare diseases. The company’s proprietary platform centers on highly specific bacterial enzymes that selectively cleave immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies, offering a novel approach to desensitization and immunomodulation in transplant and autoimmune settings.

The lead asset, imlifidase (Idefirix), is an enzyme therapeutic designed to rapidly inactivate donor‐specific antibodies in highly sensitized kidney transplant patients.

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