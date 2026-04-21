Elevance Health (ELV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $10.74 per share and revenue of $48.2140 billion for the quarter. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Elevance Health to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $29 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Elevance Health Stock Down 1.3%

Elevance Health stock opened at $318.77 on Tuesday. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $432.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.76.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Claris Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 87,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,622,000 after purchasing an additional 27,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Evercore assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings cut Elevance Health from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.38.

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Elevance Health Company Profile

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Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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