PFG Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

PFG Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,272 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

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iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $206.59 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $207.44. The stock has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.61.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

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