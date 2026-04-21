SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $10,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 55,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 41,506 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 594,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,589,000 after acquiring an additional 97,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $902,000.

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SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.53. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.26 and a one year high of $91.78.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

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