Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1,878.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Netflix by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in Netflix by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,273,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. This trade represents a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $94.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $399.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $120.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Netflix from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Phillip Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.85.

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About Netflix

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Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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