Silver Coast Investments LLC Buys 12,197 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Silver Coast Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $13,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000.

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Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.85. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $49.93.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1117 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

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