Silver Coast Investments LLC Buys 12,197 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2026

Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDXFree Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Silver Coast Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $13,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.85. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $49.93.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1117 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

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