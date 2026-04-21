Northern Financial Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Northern Financial Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $464.61.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $448.42 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.64 and a fifty-two week high of $471.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $505.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $407.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.16.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,623 shares of company stock worth $45,165,908. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley is increasing focus on memory stocks as AI (especially agentic AI) expands demand for CPUs and memory, boosting institutional conviction in names like Micron. Read More.

Morgan Stanley is increasing focus on memory stocks as AI (especially agentic AI) expands demand for CPUs and memory, boosting institutional conviction in names like Micron. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs highlights Micron as driving an outsized share of S&P 500 EPS revisions since the war began (51%), underscoring Micron’s central role in AI-related earnings upgrades. Read More.

Goldman Sachs highlights Micron as driving an outsized share of S&P 500 EPS revisions since the war began (51%), underscoring Micron’s central role in AI-related earnings upgrades. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Micron reports strong demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) with sold-out capacity tests, reinforcing revenue and cash-flow upside from AI data-center spending. Read More.

Micron reports strong demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) with sold-out capacity tests, reinforcing revenue and cash-flow upside from AI data-center spending. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Flows into memory-focused ETFs (Roundhill DRAM topping $1B quickly) suggest broad investor allocation into the sector, a tailwind for Micron equity demand. Read More.

Flows into memory-focused ETFs (Roundhill DRAM topping $1B quickly) suggest broad investor allocation into the sector, a tailwind for Micron equity demand. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus sits at a “Buy” for MU, reflecting widespread analyst optimism but also implying expectations are already baked into price. Read More.

Brokerage consensus sits at a “Buy” for MU, reflecting widespread analyst optimism but also implying expectations are already baked into price. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro/market caution: analysts and commentators warn the semiconductor rally resembles past bubbles (largest SOX surge since 2002), raising risk of a sharp pullback that could hit high-flying names like Micron. Read More.

Macro/market caution: analysts and commentators warn the semiconductor rally resembles past bubbles (largest SOX surge since 2002), raising risk of a sharp pullback that could hit high-flying names like Micron. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Several bearish takes argue Micron’s run is “top-heavy” or vulnerable to a correction (including “Dead Cats Don’t Bounce Twice” and other risk-focused pieces), contributing to near-term selling pressure. Read More. Read More.

Several bearish takes argue Micron’s run is “top-heavy” or vulnerable to a correction (including “Dead Cats Don’t Bounce Twice” and other risk-focused pieces), contributing to near-term selling pressure. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market-wide risk-on moves (e.g., Bitcoin and big tech rally after geopolitical news) are supportive for cyclical tech names, but MU’s intraday move reflects a balance between rotation flows and profit-taking. Read More.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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