Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,799 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.5% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $462,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 366,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,895,000 after purchasing an additional 74,301 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 25,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.9% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 664,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the third quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,071,000 after purchasing an additional 22,595 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Argus set a $265.00 price objective on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.50.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $195.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.39 and its 200-day moving average is $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $180.03 and a 52 week high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total value of $274,573.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,642.99. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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