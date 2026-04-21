Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 15.72%.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.63.

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Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SYF shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $84.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Synchrony Financial

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 217,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $14,941,608.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 829,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,950,966.96. The trade was a 20.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $533,690.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 94,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,850.83. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 379,928 shares of company stock valued at $26,170,764 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,490,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,108,000 after purchasing an additional 517,781 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 169,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,092 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 664,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,463,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

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