Stevens Capital Partners Takes $612,000 Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC

Stevens Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,626,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,043,000 after acquiring an additional 205,346 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,400,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,241,000 after acquiring an additional 73,478 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,447,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,896,000 after acquiring an additional 93,596 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,439,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,327,000 after acquiring an additional 277,694 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,103,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period.

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Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHC opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.04.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

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