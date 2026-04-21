Stevens Capital Partners Purchases 46,020 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Stevens Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 116.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,020 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 91,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 90,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.05. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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