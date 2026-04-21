Silver Coast Investments LLC Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Silver Coast Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,787 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,130,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,918,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,070 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,974,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,105 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,676,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,848,000 after purchasing an additional 58,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,583,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,011,000 after purchasing an additional 79,428 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT stock opened at $150.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.14. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $151.44.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

Further Reading

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