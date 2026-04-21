PFG Advisors Buys 205,504 Shares of Gladstone Investment Corporation $GAIN

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 206.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,504 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 40,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 37,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 137,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Gladstone Investment Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. Gladstone Investment Corporation has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $632.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 118.55%.The business had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Corporation will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

Gladstone Investment Profile

(Free Report)

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that focuses on providing debt and equity financing to U.S. middle-market companies. As an externally managed closed-end fund, Gladstone Investment seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation for its shareholders by originating senior secured debt, subordinated debt and equity investments. The firm typically targets established businesses with revenues between $10 million and $150 million, across a range of industry sectors including business services, health care, industrials and specialty manufacturing.

The company’s investment strategy centers on deploying capital through first-lien and second-lien term loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments, often including warrants or other equity kickers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.