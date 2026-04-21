Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Bought by Stevens Capital Partners

Stevens Capital Partners lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,127,144,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $847,665,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,739,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,893,000 after acquiring an additional 280,277 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,599,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,073,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,807,000 after acquiring an additional 150,965 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.70. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

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