RTX (NYSE:RTX) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.600-6.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.0 billion-$93.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.4 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.61.

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RTX Stock Down 0.3%

RTX stock opened at $195.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $263.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03. RTX has a one year low of $112.63 and a one year high of $214.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.38 and a 200 day moving average of $187.59.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $7,349,797.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,242,331.36. The trade was a 37.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $2,578,577.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,199.67. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Institutional Trading of RTX

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RTX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,783,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,310,000 after purchasing an additional 105,069 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,402,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,596 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,798,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,923 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,129,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,033 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,767,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,187,000 after acquiring an additional 100,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Get Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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