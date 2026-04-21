Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Releases Earnings Results

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 35.90 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mpac Group had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of £174.10 million during the quarter.

Mpac Group Trading Down 11.0%

Shares of LON MPAC opened at GBX 231.38 on Tuesday. Mpac Group has a 1-year low of GBX 222.60 and a 1-year high of GBX 495. The company has a market cap of £69.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 295.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 318.04.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Mpac Group

In other Mpac Group news, insider Simon Kesterton purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 374 per share, with a total value of £10,098. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mpac Group

Mpac (AIM: MPAC) is a global leader in engineering and technology, designing, precision engineering, manufacturing, and supporting high-speed packaging equipment and solutions.

Mpac serves 80 countries across four key regions around the world including the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The Company operates in the attractive growth markets of Food & Beverage, and Healthcare. These targeted markets boast significant growth opportunities.

Through its six core product lines – BCA, Lambert, Langen, Switchback, CSi and SIGA Vision – the Company provides Original Equipment and Services for automated high-speed packaging, from assembly of products through to case packing and palletising.

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