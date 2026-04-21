Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.9% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $27,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,196,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,146,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,234 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 11.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,115,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,287,408,000 after purchasing an additional 605,600 shares in the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,215,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $887,258,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15,459.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,057,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $791,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,880,000 after acquiring an additional 55,681 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Honeywell International

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Honeywell agreed to sell its Productivity Solutions & Services unit to Brady Corporation for $1.4 billion in cash; Brady says the deal is immediately double‑digit accretive to adjusted diluted EPS, and Honeywell continues its portfolio transformation to focus on higher‑margin segments. Honeywell Agrees $1.4B Sale

Honeywell agreed to sell its Productivity Solutions & Services unit to Brady Corporation for $1.4 billion in cash; Brady says the deal is immediately double‑digit accretive to adjusted diluted EPS, and Honeywell continues its portfolio transformation to focus on higher‑margin segments. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell is expanding engine manufacturing in Phoenix to support new Navy training jets — a concrete aerospace backlog/production win that supports revenue visibility in a high‑margin segment. Honeywell expands engine manufacturing

Honeywell is expanding engine manufacturing in Phoenix to support new Navy training jets — a concrete aerospace backlog/production win that supports revenue visibility in a high‑margin segment. Neutral Sentiment: The Brady transaction and divestiture strategy are part of a long portfolio pruning process; some coverage frames this as incremental (the productivity business generated >$1B sales in 2025) but relatively small compared with Honeywell’s overall scale — investors may see this as tidy execution rather than transformational. One Small Sale for Honeywell

The Brady transaction and divestiture strategy are part of a long portfolio pruning process; some coverage frames this as incremental (the productivity business generated >$1B sales in 2025) but relatively small compared with Honeywell’s overall scale — investors may see this as tidy execution rather than transformational. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst previews and metric projections ahead of Honeywell’s Q1 report (scheduled April 23) suggest aerospace strength and recent acquisitions could offset some segment weakness and cost pressure — but detail-driven results will determine near‑term reaction. What Analyst Projections Reveal

Analyst previews and metric projections ahead of Honeywell’s Q1 report (scheduled April 23) suggest aerospace strength and recent acquisitions could offset some segment weakness and cost pressure — but detail-driven results will determine near‑term reaction. Negative Sentiment: Market attention on the upcoming Q1 release increases volatility risk: commentators (including Jim Cramer) note Honeywell has a pattern of shares falling after earnings, which can produce short‑term downside even when results are solid. Jim Cramer Notes Volatility

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,887. This represents a 68.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $255.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 16th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.83.

View Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $229.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $248.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.73 and a 200-day moving average of $215.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

See Also

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