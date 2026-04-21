PFG Advisors Has $6.74 Million Stock Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,716 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 68,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period.

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PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $27.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%.

(Free Report)

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

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