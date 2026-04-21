Zacks Research Has Pessimistic View of USAC Q1 Earnings

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2028 EPS estimates for USA Compression Partners in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for USA Compression Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ FY2028 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

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USAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Texas Capital upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 1.1%

USAC opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average is $25.19. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $252.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.43 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 87.34%.

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC now owns 93,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

About USA Compression Partners

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USA Compression Partners (NYSE: USAC) is a Houston-based master limited partnership specializing in natural gas compression services for oil and gas producers. The company offers a full suite of midstream compression solutions designed to enhance production flow and optimize field operations. Its core activities include the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, operation and maintenance of natural gas compression equipment onshore across key U.S. basins.

USA Compression’s product and service offerings encompass new equipment deployment, aftermarket parts and component sales, field service support, and instrumentation and control systems.

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