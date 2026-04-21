Highview Capital Management LLC DE Sells 6,436 Shares of Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lessened its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,807 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,436 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,282,393 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,196,484,000 after purchasing an additional 243,177 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $791,317,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,805,463 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $456,884,000 after purchasing an additional 384,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,804,907 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $456,737,000 after purchasing an additional 402,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 4,923.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,407,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $409,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 36,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $9,616,638.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $5,108,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 623,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,288,807.84. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,795 shares of company stock valued at $24,265,884. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on WDC shares. Evercore upped their price objective on Western Digital to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Western Digital from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Western Digital from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Western Digital from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.63.

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Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of WDC stock opened at $374.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.93 and its 200 day moving average is $218.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Western Digital Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $380.65. The company has a market cap of $126.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.20. Western Digital had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 35.52%.The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.02%.

Key Stories Impacting Western Digital

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Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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