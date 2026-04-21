Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 30,537 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 565,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,537 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF comprises about 1.5% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $28,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

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iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.0%

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.62.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

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