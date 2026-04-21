Private Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSEW

Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

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Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $90.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.01. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.46 and a 1 year high of $90.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.24.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

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