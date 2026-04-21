Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,001 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,602 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its position in American Express by 10.0% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 308 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in American Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in American Express by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 808 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in American Express by 1.0% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on American Express from $328.00 to $285.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.16.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total value of $9,599,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,103.94. The trade was a 57.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total value of $5,348,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,608.10. The trade was a 62.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $329.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.64. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $239.27 and a 52-week high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

More American Express News

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About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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