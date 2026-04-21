Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Holdings Lifted by Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.

Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,107,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,222,000 after acquiring an additional 77,785 shares in the last quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. now owns 62,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 28,109 shares during the period. DMKC Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,989 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $682,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,616,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,040,000 after purchasing an additional 95,857 shares during the period.

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Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $87.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

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