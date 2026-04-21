Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,569,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333,986 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $138,477,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,070,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885,000 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $77,662,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 11,882,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

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Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 85.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 139,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,840. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $49,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 44,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,419.96. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 49,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,572 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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