Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,148 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,419,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,319,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,545 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,385,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,494,000 after acquiring an additional 299,698 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,455,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,579,000 after purchasing an additional 186,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,451,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,716,000 after buying an additional 48,053 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,617,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,530,000 after buying an additional 383,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

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Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $127.29 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a one year low of $99.56 and a one year high of $157.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 10.90%.The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 36.96%.

Apollo Global Management News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on APO shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Apollo Global Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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