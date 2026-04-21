Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2,280.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.56.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $157.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $245.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.11 and a 12 month high of $191.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 80.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

See Also

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