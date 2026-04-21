Highview Capital Management LLC DE Purchases Shares of 11,114 Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,114 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 178,148 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $22,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tapestry by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,664 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $39,310,000 after buying an additional 148,336 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Tapestry by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 805 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tapestry by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,967 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Finally, Forteris Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.06.

Tapestry Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $153.63 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.60 and a 12-month high of $161.97. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.97.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 157.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, insider Denise Kulikowsky sold 9,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.62, for a total transaction of $1,426,412.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,714.04. This trade represents a 25.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $329,500.09. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 18,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,358.25. The trade was a 10.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 164,956 shares of company stock valued at $25,297,262 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

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