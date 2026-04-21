Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Solstice Advanced Mat $SOLS

Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 305,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,827,000. Solstice Advanced Mat accounts for 1.1% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOLS. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Solstice Advanced Mat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Mizuho set a $80.00 price objective on Solstice Advanced Mat in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group downgraded Solstice Advanced Mat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Vertical Research raised Solstice Advanced Mat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Solstice Advanced Mat to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Solstice Advanced Mat Stock Performance

Solstice Advanced Mat stock opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.39. Solstice Advanced Mat has a one year low of $40.43 and a one year high of $84.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion and a PE ratio of 313.08.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.00 million. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solstice Advanced Mat will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solstice Advanced Mat Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. Solstice Advanced Mat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

About Solstice Advanced Mat

(Free Report)

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

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