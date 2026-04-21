PFG Advisors Buys 9,706 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

PFG Advisors increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 427.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

FDVV opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.91. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $60.12.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.