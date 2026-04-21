PFG Advisors Sells 13,992 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

PFG Advisors lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,992 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $2,056,296.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,158.09. This represents a 50.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $144.36 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $170.99. The company has a market capitalization of $335.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $1.0885 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.67%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.