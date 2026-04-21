Renasant (RNST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Renasant (NYSE:RNST – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share and revenue of $275.9060 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Renasant (NYSE:RNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $278.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.00 million. On average, analysts expect Renasant to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Renasant Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE RNST opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.95. Renasant has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RNST shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Hovde Group upped their target price on Renasant from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Renasant

In other Renasant news, EVP Mark Jeanfreau sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $227,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,715.36. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kelly Hutcheson sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $52,177.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $646,537.20. This represents a 7.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,850 shares of company stock worth $752,333. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Renasant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Renasant by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the third quarter valued at $85,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renasant

(Get Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estate1-4 family mortgage; real estatecommercial mortgage; real estateconstruction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and treasury management services.

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