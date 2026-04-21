Pentair (PNR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $1.0268 billion for the quarter. Pentair has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.180 EPS. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pentair to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Pentair Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. Pentair has a 12 month low of $77.71 and a 12 month high of $113.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.11.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pentair from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $117.00 target price on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pentair from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PNR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $670,207.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,096 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,289.12. The trade was a 18.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Speetzen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $699,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,290 shares in the company, valued at $828,917.10. This trade represents a 45.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its stake in Pentair by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair’s offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

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