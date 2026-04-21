Tullow Oil (TUWLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its resultson Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

Shares of TUWLF stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

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About Tullow Oil

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Tullow Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in London. The firm focuses on upstream activities, including the identification, appraisal, development and production of hydrocarbon resources. Tullow’s portfolio spans exploration licences through to producing assets, with a strategy centered on value-generative projects and rigorous capital discipline.

The company maintains a diversified geographic footprint, with operations across Africa, South America, Europe and Asia.

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