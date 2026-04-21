Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ST. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings raised Sensata Technologies from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ST

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $101,110.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 72,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,345.82. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 7,889 shares of company stock valued at $280,345 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,997,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,174,000 after acquiring an additional 346,547 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,289,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,544,000 after acquiring an additional 230,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,266,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,884,000 after acquiring an additional 242,865 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 165.4% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,975,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $152,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,927 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,313,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,600,000 after acquiring an additional 961,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE ST opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 214.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $917.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 252.63%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata’s offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.