Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.35.

ECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.05 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th.

Get Okeanis Eco Tankers alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECO

Okeanis Eco Tankers Price Performance

Okeanis Eco Tankers stock opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $57.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.48. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $91.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okeanis Eco Tankers will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from Okeanis Eco Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.78%.

Institutional Trading of Okeanis Eco Tankers

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 5.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 443,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 22,906 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. is a Marshall Islands–incorporated, publicly traded shipping company specializing in the ownership and operation of eco-design product tankers. The company made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “ECO” in May 2019 following an initial public offering. It focuses on the acquisition of newbuilding medium-range (MR) and long-range (LR) product tankers designed to deliver enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.

As of its public listing, Okeanis Eco Tankers’ fleet comprises twelve eco-efficient vessels built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries in South Korea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.