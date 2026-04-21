Head to Head Analysis: Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) versus Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO)

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) and Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lucid Diagnostics and Pressure BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Diagnostics 1 0 4 0 2.60 Pressure BioSciences 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lucid Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $4.13, indicating a potential upside of 217.31%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than Pressure BioSciences.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Diagnostics $4.71 million 48.84 -$58.01 million ($0.96) -1.35 Pressure BioSciences $1.98 million 0.03 -$29.31 million ($0.96) 0.00

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and Pressure BioSciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pressure BioSciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucid Diagnostics. Lucid Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pressure BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and Pressure BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Diagnostics -1,426.27% N/A -95.51% Pressure BioSciences N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Lucid Diagnostics has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pressure BioSciences has a beta of -0.8, indicating that its stock price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.0% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Pressure BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Pressure BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lucid Diagnostics beats Pressure BioSciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Diagnostics

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Lucid Diagnostics Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma. Its flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

About Pressure BioSciences

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Pressure BioSciences, Inc. develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources. It offers Barocycler instrumentations comprising Barocycler 2320EXT, Barocycler HUB880, Barocycler HUB440, and the Shredder SG3. The company also distributes cell disruption equipment, parts, and consumables. In addition, it offers Barocycler consumable products, such as PCT MicroTubes, PCT MicroCaps, PCT-Micro Pestle, and pressure used to lyse samples for extraction tubes, as well as application specific kits, including consumable products and reagents. The company serves researchers at academic laboratories, government agencies, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical firms, and other life science institutions. It has collaborations with RedShiftBio Inc.; Inova Schar Cancer Center; NYU; Leica Microsystems, GmbH; Steinbeis Centre for biopolymer analysis and biological mass spectrometry; The Ohio State University; University of Delaware; and Cedars Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Boston Biomedica, Inc. and changed its name to Pressure BioSciences, Inc. in September 2014. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is based in South Easton, Massachusetts.

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